WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/14/14): Trojans and Tigers head-to-hea - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/14/14): Trojans and Tigers head-to-head in Douglas

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

The Coffee County Trojans are in the state playoffs for the first time since 2011. They will have to get past a tough first round opponent in our game of the week.

The Trojans have been rolling lately.

They have won seven games in a row- they're last two have been shutouts.

They host an equally dangerous Mundy's Mill team, whose only loss in AAAAA came to the Drew Titans.

These two teams met each of the last two seasons - both of them were Coffee Co. wins.

But head coach Robby Pruitt knows his team will have to play well Friday if they want to advance past the first round since 2008.

we're not in a position to look past anybody, and haven't been all year. We're trying to take them one at a time," said Trojans Head Coach Robby Pruitt. "They've got a lot of their players back, a lot of speed. A lot of size, several 300 pound linemen on the offense. You know, they're going to be a tough first rounder."

The Trojans and Tigers kick off from Jardine Stadium in Douglas at 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.

