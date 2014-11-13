WALB News 10's Most Wanted: Sheddrick Frager

On this edition of Most Wanted, Tift County deputies need your help finding a man charged in a 2010 shooting death. He could still be hiding out in south Georgia.

Take a look at 38-year-old Sheddrick Frager. He's currently wanted on a probation violation. If the name sounds familiar, Frager was arrested in August 2010 and charged with shooting and killing a Florida man in broad daylight outside the Ramada Limited on Highway 82 in Tifton.

According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Frager is on probation for voluntary manslaughter charges. He has ties to Ashburn and Cordele.

If you know where is call the Tift County Sheriffs Office at 229-388-6020.

Tonight's Sheddrick Frager becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

