You still have time to support your favorite local charity and take part in Georgia Gives Day.

The website's inchoative is to make it easy for Georgians to donate to non-profit organizations around the state.

The website can direct you to charities in your area or you can search by topic such as animal causes or causes that support veterans.

This is the third year for the one-day fundraising effort organized by the Georgia Center for Non-Profits.

It's growing rapidly.

Last year, Georgia Gives Day raised almost 1.5-million dollars for hundreds of groups.

To visit the site ?click here?