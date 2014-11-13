American Legion hosts first Veterans Day parade in Americus

American Legion post 558 hosted its first Veterans day parade Tuesday in Americus.

American Legion post 558 hosted its first Veterans day parade Tuesday in Americus, and the grand marshal was one of the original Tuskegee Airmen.

The parade featured several groups including the disabled veterans. Nearly 40 entries participated in the event.

"I was honored and it was a pleasure to celebrate with you on this occasion," said Tuskegee Airman Wilbur Mason.

"I'm just so proud of this city, because we've had some ups and downs and it does my heart good," said resident Fay Feagin.

Area high school bands and current military personnel also participated. The city hopes to have a parade next year.

