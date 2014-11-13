Man struck by car identified

A Leesburg man struck by a car late Wednesday night is hospitalized with critical injuries. Meanwhile Albany Police are working to figure out how the man ended up in the road.

Police say around 9:30, 31-year-old Paul Matthew Jenks was struck by a Chrysler Sebring on Palmyra Road near the entrance to Ken Gardens Sports Complex.

The driver stopped and was on scene when police arrived.

Police are trying to figure out if Jenks was thrown or fell out of a moving vehicle before he was hit.

It's believed he had just left nearby Break Time Pool Hall.

Jenks was taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital for treatment,

So far no charges have been filed.

