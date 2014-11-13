WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/12/14): Albany's Dungee scores the points for Indians

Our high school football player of the week ended his career with a memorable game.

Malik Dungee has had to do a little of everything for the Albany Indians this season. On Thursday, he provided all the points.

In his final high school game, Dungee had one of the best of his career.

The Indians' senior scored every point in Albany's 13-12 win over Dougherty. Dungee caught a touchdown pass, kicked the extra point, and added two field goals, including the game winner with less than ten seconds to play.

It's the lone win of the season for Albany, but Dungee says he's just happy to go out leading his team to victory.

"I'm sad that it has to end, but I have to try to move on. It was a very, very emotional win for me, because it's my last time playing high school football," Dungee says. "For next year, I hope it sets the tone that everyone be ready to play and just step up to whatever position they have to play."

Dungee will now turn his focus to the basketball court, where he and the Indians hope to compete for a region title this season.

