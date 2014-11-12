Testimony resumes in Moultrie double murder trial

Testimony will resume Wednesday in a Colquitt County double murder trial.





Antonio Williams is charged in a March 2013 shooting in which 4 people were gunned down with an AK-47 outside a 2nd Street Northwest home in Moultrie.





50-year old James Key and 42-year-old Eric DeBruce died from their wounds.



Investigators say Derek Rushing was the triggerman and fired dozens of shots at the group while Williams served as the getaway driver.



Rushing already pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges in a plea deal to testify against Williams.





Investigators have said the victims in the shooting were likely not the intended targets.



