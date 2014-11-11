WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/11/14): Rebels' playoff berth is 21 years in the making

The Berrien Rebels football team hasn't had a lot to celebrate over the past two decades.

2014 is different though with Ed Pilcher's bunch is headed to the playoffs. Because of that, the Rebels are the WALB Team of the Week.

Berrien took care of business Friday night, taking down Pelham in Nashville, 31-13.

The win clinched the Rebels first state playoff berth since 1993.

"It's great for this community. It's great for our kids. The community is just excited about it. They really are," Pilcher says. "It's been a generation. These kids, they weren't even around the last time. So it's a nice little deal here."

Pilcher and the Rebs got back to work this week getting ready for their first round matchup with Vidalia, and the Rebels say getting in the playoffs isn't where they plan on stopping.

"There's so much more out there to accomplish. We don't want to be satisfied with just making it to the playoffs," Pilcher says. "Yes, we're elated that we're there, but there's so much more to get. So that's the thing that we're trying to drill into their heads is there's a lot more out there than just making it."

It'll be one heck of a test for the Rebels to continue their run though. On Friday, they'll play a Vidalia Indians team that is 10-0 in 2014.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.