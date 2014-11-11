WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/10/14): Lowndes' Copeland cuts back for score

The Lowndes Vikings had a rough evening Friday, dropping their regular season finale to Tift County in overtime.

The loss eliminated the Vikings from the playoff hunt.

But there were a few highlights, including our play of the week.

Dezmon Copeland took the toss left and showed off his speed down the sideline.

But it was his vision that made this play, as he stopped on a dime and cutback to the middle of the field, leaving a gang of Blue Devil tacklers in his dust.

From there, it was a simple stroll into the endzone.

Lowndes may have lost, but Copeland's cutback was definitely a winner.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.