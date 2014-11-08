The Locker Room Report (11/7/14): Pt. 2

Part two of the Locker Room Report features even more high stakes games across south Georgia.
The Berrien Rebels can clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 1993, while GISA teams from around south Georgia battle to keep their playoff runs going.
There's all that and more in part two of the Locker Room Report!
