The Locker Room Report (11/7/14): Pt. 1

It's the final week of the regular season in GHSA, and the first week of the state playoffs in GISA!

While some teams battle for region titles, others are just trying to keep their seasons alive.

Cairo and Worth County square off for the second time this season, this time with the Region 1-AAAA championship at stake.

Meanwhile, Lee Co. hosts Valdosta and Lowndes hosts Tift County with playoff seeding and spots on the line.

It's a wild week in part one of the Locker Room Report.

