WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/7/14): Cairo and Worth County meet again in Sylvester

Cairo and Worth County first met this season back on September 26th, in a 29-6 win by the Syrupmakers.

Since then a lot has changed, and tonight they meet again for the region title.

That September loss to the Makers was the last one suffered by Jason Tone's team. They've racked up five straight wins since then.

Cairo has continued to just cruise along- relying on a defense that hasn't allowed 20 points but once this season.

This time the region championship is on the line-and it's safe to say both teams are much different from the last time they played

The Rams hope to prove that- and avenge their earlier loss to the Makers.

"We've had a couple of big wins this year, and you can just see the emotion and the meaning of the games as they get bigger," said the Rams Head Coach. "They're fired up to get a chance. you always want a chance to rematch when you had a hiccup in your season"

The Rams and Syrupmakers battle for the 1-Quad A championship Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Sylvester.

