WALB's Most Wanted: Samuel Bryant

Albany Police looking for a suspect in a weekend murder.

Warrants have been issued for 41-year-old Samuel Bryant. Investigators say he's behind an arson fire that killed 26-year-old Cordale Brown.

Brown's body was found in the burned apartment in the 1700 block of Clark Avenue Saturday morning. An autopsy found Brown died of smoke and soot inhalation.

Bryant is 5' 6" and weighs 160 pounds. He's known to frequent Columbus, Stone Mountain and Lithonia.

APD issued warrants for felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Other charges are pending.

It's not clear how Bryant knew Brown nor do we know a motive but police want him off the streets. If you know where is hiding, call CrimeStoppers at 436 TIPS.

Sam Bryant becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.