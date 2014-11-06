Driver rescued after car crashes in Albany yard

Police say speed was a factor in a crash that ended in an northwest Albany yard leaving the driver with serious injuries.





21-Year-old William Thomas Barlow, Jr. was behind the wheel of a Nissan Versa that last control in the 2700 block of Westgate Drive around 2:30 Thursday morning.





Barlow's car traveled through two yards before striking a tree and scattering debris in the street and yard.





Firefighters had to use the 'jaws of life' to cut Barlow out of the wreckage.





He was taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital for treatment.



