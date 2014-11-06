WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/5/14): Crisp's Bryant helps keep Cougars' playoff hopes alive

The Crisp County Cougars playoff hopes are alive thanks to a big win over Monroe Friday night, and Terrance Bryant led the way.

It was a slugfest in Cordele Friday night, and Bryant and the Cougars landed the final punch in a 14-6 win.

The junior came through for Crisp, hauling in a touchdown catch and snagging the Cougars first interception of the season.

"We stopped them on a good play as they were heading for the endzone," Bryant says. "Coach told us we need the first interception of the season. And that's what happened."

The Cougars now head into a region play-in game at Westover, and Bryant says it will take a team effort to win.

"We got to have the offense score and the defense just has to make plays," he says.

The Cougars take on Westover at 7:30 Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium with a state playoff spot on the line.

