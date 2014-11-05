South Georgia Voter Turnout

47.5 percent of registered voters in Dougherty County cast ballots in the general election.

Officials: Dougherty Co. voter turnout could be better

Nearly half of Georgia's 5.2 million registered voters cast ballots in yesterday's general election.

County by county numbers varied widely.

Fayette County led the state with 61.1 percent voter turnout.

Chattahoochee County was last by far at only 19.2 percent.

Dougherty County was slightly below the state average at 47.5 percent.

In our area, Terrell County was tops at 58 percent.

Schley and Randolph Counties rounded out the top three.

Clinch County had the lowest voter turnout at 34 percent, followed by Echols and Berrien.

