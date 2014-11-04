WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/4/14): Irwin Co. claims first region title since 1998

The last time Irwin County won a region title, many of the players currently on the Indians' roster weren't born.

That was 1998, and the Indians felt that was too long between titles.

Irwin took down Atkinson County Friday in Ocilla to claim the Region 2-A title. That earned the Indians the WALB Team of the Week award.

Under first year head coach Buddy Nobles, the Indians have looked better and better each week. That's what Nobles says he's been most impressed with.

"The great thing I think they've improved on is getting better every week in our offense and defense. We did change the offense and did change the defense from what they did the last three years," he says. "But the kids knew how to work hard. They knew how to get after it. They're a tough brand of kid. and that's what we love."

Irwin has clinched a state playoff spot, but can still improve it's seeding in the Class A power ratings.

That's their goal this week in an otherwise meaningless game at Turner County.

"We don't want to mess up by losing a game or anything like that. Plus, I've never been taught losing's okay," says Nobles. "You don't play a little bit here or there. You always go for the win and do those things. So, we're going to go out and play hard."

The Indians travel to Ashburn to take on the Rebels at 7:30 Friday night.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.