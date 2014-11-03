Albany workforce reduced; cuts may follow

The city of Albany workforce is dwindling. Tom Berry has been interim city manager for just for months, but he has worked to eliminate dozens of positions, and he said he's not done yet.

City manager Tom Berry said he'd like to hire more police officers, and the fire department is off limits, but every other department in the city is being reorganized.

"This is a much more efficient operation that it was, and we're not through," said Berry.

He's reduced the city workforce by nearly 50 employees.

"We gotta reduce some stuff, early retirement, attrition, and termination, whatever it takes."

The main change was making Water Gas and Light a part of the city, getting rid of redundant departments, but Berry said he's focused on improving cooperation among all departments and using technology to help those departments run more efficiently.

"I'll spend money on technology before I'll spend money on additional people any day of the week."

But Berry said salaries have been neglected, and he wants to use some cost savings for raises.

"Whoever's left needs to be paid market."

Berry also said customer service throughout city departments isn't where it ought to be... but he says it is getting better.

