Body found in pond

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - An 82-year-old Albany man's body was found in a pond in eastern Dougherty County late Friday night.

Dougherty County Police were called to 1818 Cordele Road at about 11:40 p.m. after a caregiver found Ronald Beaty in the pond.

Beaty's caregiver and family friend John Boydston said he last saw Beaty at 5 p.m. that afternoon. 

Boydston said Beaty was setting up turtle traps around the pond and fell in. 

This is a developing story, and we will continue to gather information.

