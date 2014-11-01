Body found in pond

82-year-old Ronald Beaty was found dead in a pond late Friday night

An 82-year-old Albany man's body was found in a pond in eastern Dougherty County late Friday night.

Dougherty County Police were called to 1818 Cordele Road at about 11:40 p.m. after a caregiver found Ronald Beaty in the pond.

Beaty's caregiver and family friend John Boydston said he last saw Beaty at 5 p.m. that afternoon.

Boydston said Beaty was setting up turtle traps around the pond and fell in.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to gather information.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.