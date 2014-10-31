WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (10/31/14): Lowndes rivalry with Valdosta

There is no rivalry in Georgia bigger than Lowndes and Valdosta.

The two teams meet again tonight.

When these two teams square off- it's always a big deal. That is true once again tonight- when the Vikings and Wildcats meet for the 53rd time in history.

It does feel a little bit different," said Lowndes Head Coach Randy McPherson. "The kids are a lot more excited. A lot of energy around. It is a fun week though."

"You've got two football programs that are very rich in tradition that have had a lot of good players come through them, that have had a lot of good coaches come through them. Both have had a lot of success," said Valdosta Head Coach Rance Gillespie.

If the trend of this series holds- we should see a down to the wire game. Five of the last six in this series have been decided by a touchdown or less.

