APD identifies shooting victim

Albany Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Bonnyview Avenue about 4:00 Thursday morning.APD says that officers responded to a fight in the 700 block of Bonnyview Avenue, but found no one there.While patrolling the area, they found the victim, Marquel Wooden, and possible witnesses who said the victim had been shot.Wooden was struck in his right forearm.EMS arrived and took him to Phoebe Putney Hospital.