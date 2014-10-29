WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/29/14): Westover's McKenzie makes most of opportunity

Our high school football player of the week put on an offensive show to lead his team past a crosstown rival.

Westover's Emory McKenzie is a part of the Patriots' two QB system, but he made the most of his opportunities Friday against Dougherty.

The junior helped lead the Patriots past the rival Trojans Friday night in a matchup of Albany schools.

McKenzie did most of his damage on the ground, rushing for over 100 yards and scoring twice with his feet.

He also added a passing touchdown to his stat line, helping the Patriots to a 27-8 win.

The victory kept Westover's state playoff hopes alive, and McKenzie says it's up to him and the rest of the team leaders to make sure the Pats get where they want to go.

"We need to get in the playoffs, and that was one of the wins we needed to get. So I'm glad we got that, " he says. "I need to make sure that the team plays together. Everybody needs to play for each other, not for individual goals."

The Patriots face another must win game this Friday when they host the Bainbridge Bearcats.

