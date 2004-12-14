Four plead not guilty in robbery/beating

December 14, 2004

Americus- Thirty year old Anthony Bridges, 28 year old Trevor Hart, 25 year old Bobby Williams, and 24 year old Lakendrick Johnson pleaded not guilty to robbery and aggravated assault charges.

They were arrested in October after two female clerks at a Flash Food convenience store were robbed and beaten.

District Attorney Cecilia Cooper says their trials will likely be held the week of January 4th.