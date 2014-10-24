The Locker Room Report (10/24/14): Pt. 2 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The Locker Room Report (10/24/14): Pt. 2

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Part two of the Locker Room Report features a pair of teams trying to hold on to region leads, and others with state playoff aspirations.

Calhoun County takes on Miller County in Pirate territory, and the Deerfield-Windsor Knights host Terrell Academy on Senior Night.

All that and more is featured on this edition of the Locker Room Report!

Copyright 2014 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly