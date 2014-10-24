The Locker Room Report (10/24/14): Pt. 1

With most of the area's larger teams on a bye week, this week is a small school showcase.

But just because they're smaller schools doesn't mean they don't play big time football.

Our game of the week, Brookwood at Valwood, leads off this half, as well a crosstown battle between Westover and Dougherty.

All that and more on the Locker Room Report!

