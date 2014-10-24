WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (10/24/14) Valwood and Brookwood unbeaten in matchup

For the first time of the season, our Game of the Week features a pair of GISA teams, and this may be the biggest game in the state.

Valwood and Brookwood each find themselves unbeaten in Region 3-AAA play, which will come to an end tonight when they square off at Goddard Field in Hahira.

The Warriors are 8-0, and are driven by a potent offense that's scored at least 30 points in all but one game.

The Valiants aren't slacking offensively either. Valwood is averaging just under 40 points a contest.

Friday's winner will control their destiny for the region title, and this ball game should be a whole lot of fun.

They remind us really a lot of us," said Brookwood Head Coach Shane Boggs. "We've got some things in common. We're very athletic. We have depth in common. Some of our schemes are very similar, so we have a lot of things in common

"We've got to play Valiant football," said Valwood Head Coach Ashley Henderson. "We've got to get off the field. We've got to make plays. We gotta tackle well, and we have to go out and play with a lot of energy and have a lot of fun."

The big region contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. See all the highlights tonight on the Locker Room Report

