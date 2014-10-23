WALB's Most Wanted: James Tyrone Parker

Dougherty County Sheriffs Deputies still trying to track down a man who escaped from custody while still in handcuffs,Take a look at James Tyrone Parker. He was arrested October 13th for possession of cocaine, spice, and marijuana. But when he got to the Dougherty County Jail, he claimed he swallowed methamphetamine and wasn't feeling well.But shortly after being cleared at Phoebe Putney Hospital Parker managed to break free from the deputy who was escorting him out of the hospital, and hasn't been seen by the law since.Parker was last seen wearing a blue Dougherty County Jail jumpsuit and had in handcuffs.Parker is 5'10 and 180 pounds.If you know where he is call CrimeStoppers at 436 Tips. James Tyrone Parker is one of WALB's Most Wanted.





