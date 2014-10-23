Gunmen tie up store clerks during Warwick hold up

A trio of armed robbers is still on the loose this morning after a bold armed robbery at Dollar General in Warwick.Officials say around 10 o'clock Wednesday night, three gunmen with T-shirts covering their faces broke the lock to the store. Once inside they tied up the two clerks and stole cash from the register and merchandise from the store.The robbers then stole one of the clerk's cars and drove off. The Chevy Malibu was later found abandoned near Smoak Bridge on Highway 300.The victims told deputies two of the gunmen had handguns while a third carried a rifle.Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby tells WALB News 10 that investigators are reviewing surveillance video.The clerks were not hurt.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worth County Sheriff's Office.

