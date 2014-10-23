Robbers hit Dollar General in Warwick

Worth County deputies worked into the overnight hours investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General in Warwick.
It happened around 10 o'clock Wednesday night.
The robbers got away in a car that was later found abandoned near Smoak Bridge.
We have a reporter on the scene. Look for updates beginning at 5 AM on Today in Georgia.
