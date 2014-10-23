Robbers hit Dollar General in Warwick - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Robbers hit Dollar General in Warwick

WARWICK, GA (WALB) -

 Worth County deputies worked into the overnight hours investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General in Warwick.

It happened around 10 o'clock Wednesday night.

The robbers got away in a car that was later found abandoned near Smoak Bridge.

We have a reporter on the scene. Look for updates beginning at 5 AM on Today in Georgia.

