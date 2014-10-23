WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/22/14): Monroe's Jones scores four vs. Albany

Monroe's Willie Jones was nearly all of the Tornado offense Friday night, and that was plenty in a win over Albany.

The senior QB threw three touchdowns in Friday's rivalry showdown, all to different receivers.

He wasn't done, adding a one-yard plunge for a score on the ground as the Tornadoes took down Albany 35-6.

Jones says the game wasn't pretty offensively, but he and his teammates were able to get it done.

He says that's because of the team's mindset going into the game.

"We watched film on them. We came out with intensity, set the tempo, and kept managing the game," Jones says. "We played hard on every play, and we can't take any plays off."

The Tornadoes' signal caller knows it will take more of that Thursday when Monroe hosts Cairo.

"We have to come out hard, practice hard all week, and be ready because they're going to be physical," he says. "We're going to be physical too. It's going to make the game a good game. Everyone wants to see who's going to be the number one."

The Tornadoes kick off against the Syrupmakers Thursday night at 7:00.

