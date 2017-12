To effectively run the football, you need power and speed.

Early County's Gerald Tolbert showed off both when he made our WALB Play of the Week.

With the Bobcats on the road at Pelham, Tolbert took a handoff off tackle right.

The junior proceeded to break five Hornet tackles before breaking loose for a long touchdown.

The Bobcats picked up a 26-7 win, and Tolbert picked up our play of the week.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.