WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (10/17/14): Colquitt, Valdosta battle for state's #1 ranking

Two state powerhouses are set to collide this evening in Death Valley, and there's a lot more than bragging rights on the line.

Colquitt County takes their undefeated record into Bazemore-Hyder Stadium tonight to take on fellow unbeaten Valdosta in our game of the week.

This one has all the makings of a classic.

The Packers are led by the region's leading rusher Sihiem King and leading receiver Kiel Pollard. They'll be matched by a Valdosta defense allowing less than seven points a game.

The winner tonight likely grabs onto the state's number one ranking and is in the driver's seat for the region title. But it's unlikely either team is worrying about all that.

"We take it one day at a time. So we haven't discussed the mathematical possibilities of what this does in the region and those things," says Valdosta head coach Rance Gillespie. "We've talked about it being Colquitt, We've talked about it being a region game, and we've talked about it being the next game. So therefore it's the biggest game of the week for us."

The Packers and Wildcats will kickoff at 8:00 Friday night.

