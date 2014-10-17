All clear after Tifton Ebola false alarm

Things are back to normal at Tift Regional Medical Center after an Ebola scare Friday night.

Hospital officials say the hospital took in a patient from the Irwin County Jail around 8 p.m.

She had flu symptoms and said she recently traveled to Nigeria.

The hospital followed Ebola protocol. They isolated the patient and suited up health care workers in protective gear.

They consulted with the state public health epidemiologist who said the patient did not qualify as an ebola risk.

She was released at 9:10.

