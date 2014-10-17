HARVEY'S TAILGATE (10/17/14): Thomas Co. Central at Cairo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

HARVEY'S TAILGATE (10/17/14): Thomas Co. Central at Cairo

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - This week's Harvey's Tailgate comes to you from West Thomas Stadium in Cairo, GA!


The Syrupmakers are ready for a big region showdown with rival Thomas County Central!


The winner of this game has a leg up in the subregion standings, and you know both teams' fans want to pull out the win!


Copyright 2014 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly