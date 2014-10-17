I-75 North in Cook Co. flows again

Traffic was flowing again by 5 p.m. Friday after long delays much of the day following a fiery crash between two semis on I-75.



44 year-old Richard Shingles lost control of his big rig in the Northbound lanes just South of exit 49 in Cook County around 2:45 Friday morning. The trailer separated from the truck and flipped over.



A few minutes later, 65 year-old Charles King tried to avoid Shingles' truck in the middle lane and ended up slamming into the overturned trailer.



"[King] moved to the right and he made contact, the front of his truck made contact with the front of the first trailer that had separated. He came to final rest on the shoulder and his truck became fully engulfed," said Cpl. Pete Lukas, with the GSP in Tifton.





King was able to get out of his truck after it caught fire, but Lukas said Shingles helped move him away from the truck once he was out. King was taken to a hospital in Tifton with a broken hip and injuries to his ribs. Shingles was not injured.



Traffic was backed up for miles for several hours. According to GDOT, the crash damaged 300-400 feet of guardrail, a large overhead interstate sign and portions of the surface of the interstate.

The surface damage is not severe, and the interstate remains safe for traffic. Repairs will be made at a later date and any traffic interruptions will be announced to the public. Barrels and tape have been placed at the site of the missing/damaged guardrail.Traffic was diverted at State Route 37 / Exit 39 while emergency officials worked the wreck.