Burglar tussles with a file cabinet

An Albany burglar was caught on camera tussling with a file cabinet.

Albany Police released pictures Thursday night of a man who used a hammer to break into the Flash Food on Old Dawson Road at 3:23 a.m. on September 29.

He went to the office and yanked on a file drawer so hard, the whole cabinet turned over. He got away with some money.

If you think you recognize him, call crime stoppers at 436-TIPS.

