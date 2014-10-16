WALB's Most Wanted: The pantyhose bandit

Albany Police hope you can help identify the "pantyhose bandit."

Surveillance video showed the crook in action Tuesday night during a hold up at the D&D Food Mart on North Jefferson Street.

The robber had a black pair of stockings over his face.

He acts very impatient as he demands money from the clerk at gunpoint.

Despite the disguise, you can see it is a white man with a mustache.

He was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and camouflage pants with a bright orange or red shorts over them.

He got away in a dark colored SUV.

Police say robbers have been hitting Albany businesses hard recently and police want this guy off the streets before he strikes again or someone gets hurt.

If you recognize him, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.