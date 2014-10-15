WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/15/14): DWS' Williams bruises Knights to win

In a slugfest of a football game, it's always nice to have a big back that can deliver a blow.

Deerfield-Windsor had one of those in Steven Williams Friday, and Williams earned our WALB Player of the Week honors.

Williams' stats aren't eye popping, but the sophomore bruiser helped carry the Knights to a 14-3 win over Southland last week.

After a Raider field goal cut Deerfield's lead to four in the third quarter, Williams punched in a touchdown run from a few yards out that gave the Knights an 11-point cushion.

Head coach Allen Lowe gave his running back a lot of credit for his tough runs in a hard fought game, and Williams says when he gets the blocking he's had all season from his offensive line, running the ball isn't hard.

"They've been putting in the hard work all this year. They've been getting a consistent push every game, and when they do their job, it makes my job a whole lot easier," he says. "The wide receivers, I can't forget about them. They're on the edge blocking, and whenever that happens, I just find the hole and run through it."

The Knights have a bye this week, and after a physical battle with the Raiders, Williams says it comes at just the right time.

"We're in a pretty good position right now. The bye week's really convenient," he says. "We have a lot of guys banged up, and it'll help them get back and recover quickly so we can get back to where we need to be."

The Knights return to action October 24 against Terrell Academy.

