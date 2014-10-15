DOT warns about Albany road work

The Georgia Department of Transportation issues a safety warning for drivers in Albany.

Weather permitting, they'll start paving a Liberty Expressway on-ramp at Highway 82 Wednesday.

The ramp will remain open, but because there's not much room, workers will be close to traffic. That means drivers need to drive slowly and carefully.

Work is scheduled Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

