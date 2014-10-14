Another Albany convenience store robbed - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Another Albany convenience store robbed

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -  Albany Police are investigating yet another armed robbery.

A gunman wearing pantyhose over his face held up D&D Food Mart on North Jefferson Street shortly after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He's white with a mustache and wore a dark long-sleeved shirt and camouflage pants with bright orange or red shorts over them. He drove off in a dark-colored SUV.

If you think you might know who that man is, call crime stoppers at 436-tips.

