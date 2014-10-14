Another Albany convenience store robbed

Albany Police are investigating yet another armed robbery.A gunman wearing pantyhose over his face held up D&D Food Mart on North Jefferson Street shortly after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.He's white with a mustache and wore a dark long-sleeved shirt and camouflage pants with bright orange or red shorts over them. He drove off in a dark-colored SUV.If you think you might know who that man is, call crime stoppers at 436-tips.