Bar hopes to increase security after robbery

A gunman wearing that familiar mask from the "Scream" movies held up a bar in Tifton Monday night.

Three men wearing masks rushed into Sonya's Place on Poplar Street. The victims say paid the most attention to the one with the gun.

He held it to the head John McComas and demanded money. The robbers took a cash drawer and a money bag and ran out.

McComas says they'll upgrade security. "Be more attentive as to what's going on and, as you said, upgrade the surveillance system and keep it a safe place, a safe atmosphere for our customers," he said.

The other two robbers referred to the one with the gun as "Big Bro." If you have tips that could help investigators, call Tifton Police.

