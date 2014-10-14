Store window shattered by gunfire; clerk unhurt - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Store window shattered by gunfire; clerk unhurt

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -  Albany Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a convenience store overnight.

Around 1:36 a.m. a clerk told police a man with a gun walked up to the window at Brother's Convenience Store on Newton Road and fired one shot and shattered a window.

The clerk managed to run to the back of the store for safety and wasn't hurt.

The gunman, who was wearing a mask and sunglasses, took off running and possibly left in a red truck.

Police say the gunman did not demand any money.

Brother's has been targeted by robbers at least three times since August. 



