Store window shattered by gunfire; clerk unhurt

Albany Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a convenience store overnight.Around 1:36 a.m. a clerk told police a man with a gun walked up to the window at Brother's Convenience Store on Newton Road and fired one shot and shattered a window.The clerk managed to run to the back of the store for safety and wasn't hurt.The gunman, who was wearing a mask and sunglasses, took off running and possibly left in a red truck.Police say the gunman did not demand any money.Brother's has been targeted by robbers at least three times since August.





