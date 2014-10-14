Most of southwest Georgia under tornado watch

This shot was made at 5:45AM at the WALB Newsroom

A Tornado Watch has been issued for nearly all southwest Georgia counties until noon Tuesday.This storm system has produced heavy damage in parts of Alabama where one person was killed Monday by a falling tree.Heavy rain, wind and lightning is possible.WALB's Chris Zelman says a slight risk of severe storms will take us through the first part of the day. 15% chance of Damaging Winds, 5% chance of large hail, 2% chance of a Tornado.

Associated Press says that Georgia was under a tornado watch as severe thunderstorms pounded parts of the state, knocking out power to more than 29,000 customers statewide before dawn Tuesday. Tornado watches remained in effect for 82 Georgia counties through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The watches covered a wide area across the state, and included the cities of Atlanta, Athens, Macon, Albany, Valdosta and Dahlonega.

Georgia Power reported more than 25,300 power outages in hard-hit metro Atlanta plus another 2,200 in the Carrollton area before dawn Tuesday.

Earlier, National Weather Service radar detected a storm over Smyrna capable of producing a tornado shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The warning, which expired by 6:15 a.m., covered densely populated residential areas in Cobb and Fulton counties.

There were no reports of any injuries.

But cooler and drier air spills in overnight. Seasonable and dry weather takes us through the weekend.



Stay connected 24/7 with WALB's weather app or @ walb.com.









Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.