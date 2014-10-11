The Locker Room Report (10/10/14): Pt. 1 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The Locker Room Report (10/10/14): Pt. 1

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Schools around south Georgia celebrated Homecoming Friday night, and there was some pretty darn good football as well.

A pair of Region 1-AAAAAA games goes down to the wire, while Worth County pulls an upset over a tough Bainbridge team.

Part one of the Locker Room Report has all that and more!

