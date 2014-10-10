WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (10/10/14): Tift Co. hosts Valdosta in region clash

Meanwhile, Tift County is still reeling from an upset loss to Lee County. They battle Friday with all kinds of region implications on the line.
A loss won't eliminate the Devils from playoff contention, but it will make things a lot tougher.
The Wildcats hope to keep up the momentum from their victory in Kingsland.
Valdosta head coach Rance Gillespie knows his team can't afford a let down, and they'll be tested by a desperate, but talented Tift team.
"They've got a good football team. They've got [Tahjea Chambers] in at quarterback, and he brings a lot to the table. He's athletic, he can run, he throws the ball extremely well," Gillespie says. "He's got some speed at some wide receiver spots. Coach Reid has been there for a couple of years now and is really getting his program implemented."
Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.