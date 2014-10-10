WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (10/10/14): Tift Co. hosts Valdosta in region clash

The Valdosta Wildcats are ranked third in the latest polls thanks to a big win at Camden County.

Meanwhile, Tift County is still reeling from an upset loss to Lee County. They battle Friday with all kinds of region implications on the line.

A loss won't eliminate the Devils from playoff contention, but it will make things a lot tougher.

The Wildcats hope to keep up the momentum from their victory in Kingsland.

Valdosta head coach Rance Gillespie knows his team can't afford a let down, and they'll be tested by a desperate, but talented Tift team.

"They've got a good football team. They've got [Tahjea Chambers] in at quarterback, and he brings a lot to the table. He's athletic, he can run, he throws the ball extremely well," Gillespie says. "He's got some speed at some wide receiver spots. Coach Reid has been there for a couple of years now and is really getting his program implemented."

