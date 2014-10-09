Two killed, women airlifted in Colquitt Co. crash

Two Norman Park women are dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck. The crash happened around 3:40 Wednesday afternoon on Highway 319 in Norman Park.Troopers say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on 319 when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.Officials say 40-year-old Cathy Ann Parrish was dead at the scene. Her passengers, Sarah McKinnon and Shirley Scott, were airlifted to hospitals with injuries.Officials have confirmed McKinnon died from her injuries at a Tallahassee hospital. Scott remains hospitalized in Thomasville.

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.



The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.





