Two killed, women airlifted in Colquitt Co. crash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Two killed, women airlifted in Colquitt Co. crash

NORMAN PARK, GA (WALB) -  Two Norman Park women are dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck. The crash happened around 3:40 Wednesday afternoon on Highway 319 in Norman Park. 

Troopers say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on 319 when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.

Officials say 40-year-old Cathy Ann Parrish was dead at the scene. Her passengers, Sarah McKinnon and Shirley Scott, were airlifted to hospitals with injuries.

Officials have confirmed McKinnon died from her injuries at a Tallahassee hospital. Scott remains hospitalized in Thomasville. 

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.



Copyright  2014 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly