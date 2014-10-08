WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/8/14): SCA's Griffin scores on both sides of ball

Sherwood Christian's first season in the GICAA is going swimmingly, and it seems they've found a budding star in junior Chaznic Griffin.

Griffin helped the Eagles blow out previously undefeated Thomas Jefferson Academy Friday night, and he did it on both sides of the ball.

SCA lead 27-7 after the first quarter thanks to a pair of Griffin receiving touchdowns.

But he put the exclamation point on the victory in the fourth quarter when he returned an interception 70 yards for a score.

So which way does he prefer to score: offensively or defensively? He says it doesn't matter.

"The defensive one was more exciting, but they're both equal to me because they both help the team," he says.

The Eagles are now 4-1 with the big win, which Griffin credits to a week of working hard in practice.

"We knew we were playing a good team, so we prepared and we executed in practice and that played over to the game," he says.

The Eagles hope to keep up the good vibrations this Friday night when they host Covenant Academy out of Macon. That game will kick off at 7:30 at the Sam J. Smith Sports Complex.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.