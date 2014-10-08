Family continues to wash cars for murder victim's funeral expense

The Kegler family continues its car washing endeavor to raise money to pay for Ricky Kegler's funeral. He was killed September 28, when bullets were sprayed into his home.

They are washing cars today until 7:00 pm at Ted's Automotive at the corner of West Oglethorpe and South Madison Street, for donations. You can also donate at MLK Funeral Home. Call 229-435-4813.

Mike Hill and Keithontay Cobey are charged in Ricky Kegler's death just over a week ago.

UPDATE: Charges against Keithontay Cobey in the 2014 murder case of Ricky Kegler were dropped by the state on November 6, 2017.

Dougherty County Assistant District Attorney Shaliea Threadcraft submitted the motion to the court, saying that the state doesn’t believe the ‘evidentiary standard could be met against the Cobey.’

Kegler was killed in October of 2014, when multiple shots were fired through the walls of a mobile home in the 600 block of Johnson Road.

--------



Police think Hill was the trigger man, and Cobey is charged with party to the crime of murder and party to the crime of aggravated assault.



Authorities are still trying to locate the gun, or guns, used in the deadly attack of Ricky Kegler. Police say additional charges could be coming for Mike Hill. The investigation continues into who sprayed the east Albany mobile home with bullets.



Kegler had let Hill stay in his home for a couple of days before the shooting. Detectives are still looking into the extent of their friendship.





