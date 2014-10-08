2 fires break out minutes apart in Cordele

Firefighters were busy overnight in Cordele where 2 fires broke out just minutes apart.Around 2 o'clock Wednesday morning fire crews were were called to a home on 10th Street that was fully involved.When firefighters got there they learned the home was abandoned.and the cause of the fire is under investigation because there was no power running to home.

While firefighters were battling that fire, a few blocks away a family escaped an apartment on East 6th Avenue after it began filling up with smoke.

There were no flames visible but the smoke damage was enough to force the family out of the apartment. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The residents tell us they believe it started inside a wall and may be electrical.

