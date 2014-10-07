Red Cross needs volunteers for fire safety campaign

The Flint River Chapter of the American Red Cross needs your help with a new lifesaving campaign.

We told you in August that Albany's two main zip codes are the two worst areas in Georgia for fires with deaths, injuries or major damage. The Red Cross is about to launch a 5-year campaign to change that.

They need volunteers to go door-to-door Saturday to hand out smoke detectors in neighborhoods plagued by fire and to help educate families on fire safety and the importance of having a fire plan. Disaster Lead Specialist Nature Malone said, "You want to be proactive, not reactive. You have to be able to think on your feet. You have to make sure everyone, including your pets, exit the home. You want everyone to get out and get out safe in one particular area."

The goal is to lower fire deaths and injuries in Albany by 25% over five years.

If you want to help with the neighborhood canvass, call the Red Cross at 436-4845 or show up at the office at 500 Pine Avenue at 9:00 Saturday morning.

